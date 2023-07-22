Matty Healy's Malaysian concert canceled over onstage kiss

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 22, 2023 | 05:48 pm 3 min read

Matty Healy was criticizing Malaysian government for its anti-LGBTQ laws

British pop band The 1975's frontman Matty Healy has once again sparked controversy, this time for kissing his male bandmate onstage during a concert in Malaysia. Healy further criticized the Malaysian government over its anti-LGBTQ laws at a music festival. Following the onstage kiss between Healy and Ross MacDonald, the band's bassist, Healy has been receiving flak on social media. Here's everything to know.

Why does this story matter?

The Malaysian government has stringent laws against homosexuality. Moreover, human rights groups have warned of increasing intolerance against gays, lesbians, bisexuals, and transgender people in the Muslim-majority country which criminalizes homosexuality. Meanwhile, The 1975 was in the country to headline a major Malaysian music festival. However, their set was reportedly cut short following the onstage kiss incident.

The 1975 considered not performing in Malaysia: Healy

The British band was performing at the Good Vibes Festival held in Kuala Lumpur on Friday when the incident took place. During their set, Healy gave a speech to the audience in which he heavily criticized the Malaysian government's anti-LGBTQ laws, following which he kissed MacDonald. Healy said they were even considering pulling out from the fest but didn't want to disappoint their fans.

'We got banned from Kaula Lumpur'

Healy, at the concert, said, "I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn't looking into it." He further added that he didn't see a point in inviting his band to Malaysia "and then telling us who we can have sex with." "All right, we gotta go. We just got banned from Kuala Lumpur," he concluded as their set was cut short.

Healy pulled off similar stunt in UAE in 2019

This isn't the first time that Healy has kissed another man in a country that is against homosexuality. Back in 2019, when his band was performing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Healy reportedly kissed a male fan on stage. The lead singer was slammed over the same, given the UAE's stance on homosexuality and its stringent laws against it.

Festival organizers stopped concert due to 'non-compliance' with local guidelines

Soon after the Kuala Lumpur episode, organizers of the Good Vibes Festival issued a statement. Clarifying why The 1975's set was suspended suddenly, the organizers said that they did so due to the band's "non-compliance with local performance guidelines." Per local media, the organizers were also summoned by the government over the incident. So far, no police complaint has been lodged, said local reports.

