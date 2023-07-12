Zayn Malik speaks about being 'mysterious' in new interview

Written by Aikantik Bag July 12, 2023 | 12:08 pm 1 min read

Zayn Malik is one of the most influential pop stars of the last decade. With the uber-popular band One Direction, the musician rose to fame. Over the years, he has been labeled with many terms for his quiet demeanor. In an interview with Alexandra Cooper on her podcast Call Her Daddy, he addressed this and opened up about his journey.

Malik's first interview in six years

This interview is special as it marks his first in the last six years. Malik said, "I feel like we were so overexposed in the band that that's why I took the time that I have, to not even necessarily do interviews." Addressing being called "mysterious," he expressed that his personality is of a shy person. He spoke about leaving the band in 2015.

