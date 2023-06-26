Entertainment

BLACKPINK to perform in Vietnam; creates record

Written by Aikantik Bag June 26, 2023 | 02:07 pm 1 min read

BLACKPINK to perform in Vietnam

K-pop is one of the most followed genres in the world and BLACKPINK enjoys a huge fan following. The girl group is known for their sassy and catchy music with their amazing moves. The group created a record of becoming the first K-pop group to headline a stadium concert in Vietnam. This happened after the band announced two new shows in Hanoi.

Concert dates and ticketing details

The band is set to perform at the My Dinh National Stadium on July 29 and 30 as a part of their Born Pink world tour. This world tour includes concerts in Europe and USA. Given their explosive fan following in the West, fans are excited to witness their favorites perform live in person. The tour's tickets are available on the band's official website.

