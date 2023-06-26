Entertainment

Complaint against 'Thalapathy' Vijay for 'glorifying drugs' in 'Leo' song

Complaint against 'Thalapathy' Vijay for 'glorifying drugs' in 'Leo' song

Written by Isha Sharma June 26, 2023 | 02:06 pm 2 min read

Vijay has landed in legal trouble. Here's why

Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Leo, directed by Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Trisha, is tentatively heading toward a theatrical release on October 19. Recently, the makers unveiled the first song Naa Ready, and while it was liked by the viewers, it has landed in legal trouble for the "glorification of drugs."

Complaint has been registered under the Narcotics Control Act

In Naa Ready, Vijay can be seen dancing while continuously smoking a cigarette. Pointing this out, a Chennai-based activist "RTI" Selvam filed a complaint against him for "promoting the usage of drugs" and "glorifying rowdyism," and reportedly urged the court to take action against the actor and the makers of Leo under the Narcotics Control Act. The online complaint was filed on Sunday.

Politician Anbumani Ramadoss requested Vijay not to promote such substances

Considering Vijay is a superstar, frequent appeals have been made to him to not promote harmful substances. Earlier this month, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president and MP Anbumani Ramadoss had asked him to refrain from smoking, considering it might have negative repercussions on the children and the youth. "He also has a social responsibility to protect the public from smoking," Ramadoss had said.

In 2007, Vijay had promised he won't promote toxic substances

In 2007, Ramadoss requested Vijay not to promote alcohol, smoking, drugs, etc. Vijay responded, "I welcome this suggestion. His protest against drinking and smoking is a healthy one and therefore, accepting his request, henceforth I'll not act in smoking/ drinking scenes." However, he went back on his words and a similar complaint was filed when he was seen smoking a cigar in Sarkar (2019).

'Leo': Here's all we know about the plot, supporting cast

Leo is also decked with some other notable names such as Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. The much-awaited project will feature Vijay as a gangster, Trisha as the leading lady, and Dutt as the antagonist. Though it is not confirmed, it might be a part of Kanagaraj's Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes Kaithi and Vikram.

Share this timeline