Bosch received a demerit point

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch receives demerit point: Here's why

By Rajdeep Saha 04:49 pm Aug 13, 202504:49 pm

What's the story

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has received a demerit point for his unsportsmanlike behavior during the second T20I against Australia on Tuesday. The incident occurred after Bosch dismissed Australia's Ben Dwarshuis in the 17th over of their innings. He pointed toward the dugout as Dwarshuis walked off, an act that was deemed a breach of Article 2.5 of the ICC code of conduct for players and support personnel. Here's more.