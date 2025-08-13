South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch receives demerit point: Here's why
What's the story
South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has received a demerit point for his unsportsmanlike behavior during the second T20I against Australia on Tuesday. The incident occurred after Bosch dismissed Australia's Ben Dwarshuis in the 17th over of their innings. He pointed toward the dugout as Dwarshuis walked off, an act that was deemed a breach of Article 2.5 of the ICC code of conduct for players and support personnel. Here's more.
Admission
Bosch accepts charge and punishment
Bosch has accepted the charge and agreed to the punishment. This was his first offense in international cricket, having made his debut just 11 matches ago. The ICC code of conduct violation relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match."
Match impact
Bosch's performance helped SA level series
Despite his indiscretion, Bosch had a stellar outing in the match. He ended up with impressive bowling figures of 3 wickets for 20 runs in three overs. His performance helped South Africa level the three-match series with a comfortable 53-run victory over Australia. The final T20I of the series will be played in Cairns on Saturday, after which both teams will move on to a three-match ODI series.