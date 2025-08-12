2nd T20I: Kwena Maphaka, Corbin Bosch shine against Australia

South Africa pacer Kwena Maphaka continues with his wicket-taking spree in T20Is. Maphaka took three wickets in SA's 53-run win over Australia in the 2nd T20I at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. The Proteas successfully defended 218 after bowling Australia out for 165. Corbin Bosch also took three wickets. Notably, Maphaka shone with a four-wicket haul in the series opener, albeit in a losing cause.

Australia How Australia's' chase panned out Australia had a patchy start as they lost Travis Head and Cameron Green in the powerplay. With Australia down to 29/2, skipper Mitchell Marsh and Tim David launched a scathing counter-attack. This kept the required rate under check. Although Marsh departed, David's 23-ball half-century kept Australia alive. However, Kagiso Rabada dismissed him. Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey accelerated, but Australia fell 53 runs short.

Wickets Bosch, Maphaka share six wickets Bosch, Aiden Markram, and Maphaka removed Australia's top three in the second innings. While Rabada dismissed the dangerous David, Maphaka stopped Maxwell from going all out. Maphaka's third wicket came in the form of Mitchell Owen. He took 3/57 in four overs. Bosch, who also dismissed Ben Dwarshuis and Adam Zampa, conceded just 20 runs in three overs.

Maphaka Maphaka gets past 10 wickets As mentioned, Maphaka took three-plus wickets for the second successive T20I. He recorded 4/20 in the series opener, now the best bowling figures for South Africa against Australia in T20I cricket, as per Cricbuzz. Maphaka, 19, also become the youngest pacer with a four-fer in T20Is among the full-member sides. He now has 13 wickets from 10 T20Is at 25.92.