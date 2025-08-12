LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / 2nd T20I: Kwena Maphaka, Corbin Bosch shine against Australia
Summarize
2nd T20I: Kwena Maphaka, Corbin Bosch shine against Australia
South Africa won the 2nd T20I by 53 runs

2nd T20I: Kwena Maphaka, Corbin Bosch shine against Australia

By Parth Dhall
Aug 12, 2025
07:11 pm
What's the story

South Africa pacer Kwena Maphaka continues with his wicket-taking spree in T20Is. Maphaka took three wickets in SA's 53-run win over Australia in the 2nd T20I at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. The Proteas successfully defended 218 after bowling Australia out for 165. Corbin Bosch also took three wickets. Notably, Maphaka shone with a four-wicket haul in the series opener, albeit in a losing cause.

Australia

How Australia's' chase panned out

Australia had a patchy start as they lost Travis Head and Cameron Green in the powerplay. With Australia down to 29/2, skipper Mitchell Marsh and Tim David launched a scathing counter-attack. This kept the required rate under check. Although Marsh departed, David's 23-ball half-century kept Australia alive. However, Kagiso Rabada dismissed him. Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey accelerated, but Australia fell 53 runs short.

Wickets

Bosch, Maphaka share six wickets

Bosch, Aiden Markram, and Maphaka removed Australia's top three in the second innings. While Rabada dismissed the dangerous David, Maphaka stopped Maxwell from going all out. Maphaka's third wicket came in the form of Mitchell Owen. He took 3/57 in four overs. Bosch, who also dismissed Ben Dwarshuis and Adam Zampa, conceded just 20 runs in three overs.

Maphaka

Maphaka gets past 10 wickets

As mentioned, Maphaka took three-plus wickets for the second successive T20I. He recorded 4/20 in the series opener, now the best bowling figures for South Africa against Australia in T20I cricket, as per Cricbuzz. Maphaka, 19, also become the youngest pacer with a four-fer in T20Is among the full-member sides. He now has 13 wickets from 10 T20Is at 25.92.

Information

Bosch's T20I stats

On the other hand, Bosch owns five wickets in six T20Is. He recorded his career-best bowling figures in the format. Overall, Bosch has 65-plus wickets in T20 cricket.