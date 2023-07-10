Entertainment

Prabhas starrer 'Project K' makers to unveil merchandise today

Written by Aikantik Bag July 10, 2023 | 01:49 pm 1 min read

'Project K' final drop to happen today

The anticipation surrounding Project K is rising as days go by. The Nag Ashwin directorial is reaching newer heights as it is set to be the first Indian film to be unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con. Now, makers revealed that the film's limited edition merchandise will be dropped on Monday at 7:10pm IST. Reportedly, it will be a huge reveal regarding the film.

Anticipation surrounding the film

As of now, we have seen glimpses of the behind-the-scenes of the movie. The sci-fi film will be a blend of mythology and supernatural elements. The stellar cast includes Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, among others. The official title will be revealed at the Comic-Con. The project is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and is slated for a 2024 release.

