Entertainment

Written by Namrata Ganguly Edited by Shreya Mukherjee August 29, 2023 | 01:29 pm 3 min read

End August with these OTT releases

The last week of August is here and if you didn't get time to catch up to the latest OTT releases on Netflix and Hotstar, we have got your back. From the much-awaited season finales of Riverdale and Ragnarok to a brand new K-drama Destined with You, Star Wars's spin-off Ashoka, and Tamannaah Bhatia's Aakhri Sach, there are multiple fresh options to choose from.

'Destined with You' (Netflix)

In the South Korean Netflix series Destined with You, civil servant Lee Hong-jo (Jo Bo-ah) and lawyer Jang Shin-yu (Rowoon) are involved in an enticing romance. As a forbidden book that was completely sealed 300 years prior ends up in the hands of Lee, the series shows how Jang, who is cursed by the book, gets entangled with Lee.

'Riverdale' (Netflix)

The much-awaited season finale of the Netflix teen drama series Riverdale dropped last week and left fans absolutely bonkers with its many time jumps and reveals. Based on the characters of Archie Comics, the show deals with teen romance, school, and family as Archie and his gang become entangled in the dark secrets of Riverdale after a teenager is murdered.

'Ashoka' (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Disney miniseries Ashoka is part of the Star Wars franchise and is a spin-off of The Mandalorian. It takes place in the same time frame as The Mandalorian and these are interconnected spinoffs following the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). After the fall of the Empire, Ashoka follows its titular character as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy.

'Ragnarok' Season 3 (Netflix)

The third season of the Norwegian fantasy drama series Ragnarok premiered last weekend. The series is a reimagining of Norse mythology from Netflix. In the third and final season of Ragnarok, Magne's fortitude will be put to the ultimate test as an epic final battle between gods and giants approaches. But we won't spoil it for you, go and check it out.

'Aakhri Sach' (Disney+ Hotstar)

Inspired by the infamous Burari killings, the crime thriller series Aakhri Sach stars Bhatia as an investigative officer. Directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Saurav Dey, the investigative drama explores the criminal probe in depth and reveals many secrets as it unfolds. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and Sanjeev Chopra.

'BRO' (Netflix)

Last but definitely not the least, South Indian hit BRO also recently dropped on the digital medium. Featuring the inimitable duo of actors Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, BRO is a supernatural fantasy comedy replete with fun gags, crackling dance numbers, and great acting complementing a solid plot. It is streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages on Netflix.

