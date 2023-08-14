'Made In Heaven 2': Decoding Sobhita Dhulipala's heavenly costumes

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 14, 2023 | 01:48 pm 3 min read

Exploring Sobhita Dhulipala's stunning outfits from Season 2 of 'Made In Heaven'

Have you had the chance to watch the second season of Made In Heaven? If yes, you'd likely agree that this season truly belongs to Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala), a grey character, who is all about power dressing! From classic sarees with timeless silhouettes to revenge dresses with the expression of fierce determination and sophisticated office attire, let's explore Dhulipala's enthralling wardrobe.

Why does this story matter?

After a hiatus of four years, the Amazon Prime Video series—Made In Heaven made a splashing comeback with a new season last Thursday. Produced by Excel Media and Tiger Baby, this International Emmy-nominated series has earned the reputation of being one of India's most visually appealing shows—largely due to its character's fashion-forward style designed by Bhawna Sharma—along with offering a riveting plot.

Outfit #1: Hotness redefined by Dhulipala in Sabyasachi

In the inaugural episode of Season 2, Khanna is seen grappling with challenges in her personal and professional life. Owning to her relationship with ex-husband Adil (Jim Sarbh), she finds herself abandoned by many of her friends. Driven to take revenge, Khanna shows up at a friend's art exhibition in an iconic dress from the Sabyasachi collection, featuring a plunging neckline and waist-sinching silhouette.

Outfit #2: Dhulipala in saree? Oh, we're obsessed!

In Season 2, Dhulipala's character is seen as powerful and passionate in comparison to Season 1 where she's still sorting her life! Throughout this season, she is frequently spotted wearing sarees—and we're absolutely obsessed. During one of the weddings, Dhulipala donned a nude-colored saree—with a bead-adorned blouse—from Manish Malhotra's collection. Her hair was tied in a tight bun—seemingly exuding a "who's the boss" vibe.

Outfit #3: Dhulipala looked mesmerizing in western wear as well!

Choosing a single outfit from the entire series is an arduous task—as she aced every ensemble like royalty. In one particular episode, Khanna steps out to meet her chef boyfriend Raghav and his friends, and she adorns a black satin dress from Zara, which boasts a plunging neckline and oozes sensuality. This is undoubtedly one of the most seductive looks from the entire season!

Here are all the saree looks we wish we had!

"There's a blue jacquard dress that is among my favorites as the silhouette enhances her [Dhulipala] form," designer Sharma said in an interview with Vogue. Whether it was the vibrant blood-red saree; the pastel pink saree Khanna donned during the prayer meet after Adil's father's demise or even the saree she wears while demanding her stake in Adil's business—we are smitten by them all!

Netizens have been discussing Dhulipala's spell-binding outfits as well

Netizens were thrilled by Dhulipala's spell-binding outfits, too, and on this, a user on Twitter (X) exclaimed, "Dhulipala in Made in Heaven has to be the best-dressed Indian TV character ever." The praise continued with comments like, "Every outfit worn by Dhulipala in the new season is so meticulously chosen and put and they looked so amazing on her that I could almost cry."

