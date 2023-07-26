Ahead of 'Made In Heaven' S02, here's recap of S01

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 26, 2023 | 06:02 pm 3 min read

What happened in 'Made In Heaven' Season 1?

After a long wait of four years, the second season of the Amazon Prime Video original series Made In Heaven is here! The Sobhitha Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur starrer is scheduled to premiere on August 10 and we can't keep calm. Before Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's romantic drama's brand-new season hits the screens, here's a recap of Season 1.

Cast and their characters

Besides Dhulipala and Mathur, the series also stars an ensemble cast of Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Dhulipala and Mathur play the role of wedding planners Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra, a closeted homosexual, who run a marriage agency named "Made In Heaven." Sarbh plays the role of Adil Khanna, Tara's husband. While Koechlin plays Faiza Naqvi, Tara's best friend.

About 'Made In Heaven'

The series focuses on the chaos and planning behind expensive and lavish weddings while delving deeper into personal and societal issues. Using the many weddings organized by Made In Heaven as a backdrop, the series deals with issues like insecurities, trauma, troubled relationships, extra-marital affairs, deceiving close and near ones for money, same-sex relationships, dowry, patriarchy, sexism, and misogyny.

Plot point #1: Adil and Naqvi's secret

With every episode, Khanna and Mehra deal with a new problem in a wedding and simultaneously a secret or an issue gets revealed in their personal lives. Following a car accident that leaves Naqvi critically injured, Khanna finds out about Adil and Naqvi's affair but still saves Naqvi. When Adil visits Naqvi at the hospital, she tells him that she can't be with him.

Plot point #2: Khanna's secret

Khanna confronts Adil regarding their relationship and in flashback gets reminded of their deceitful start. It is revealed that Khanna was intentionally intimate with Adil in his office to create a scandal. She later used it to break off his engagement to be a part of his rich lifestyle. Regretting it, she thinks she is now paying for her sin.

Plot point #3: Mehra and his closeted landlord's secret

On the other hand, Mehra's landlord secretly records him making love with his partner. When he is caught by his wife, he says he was collecting evidence and gets Mehra arrested where he is assaulted by a police officer. When Mehra returns to sue his landlord, the latter reveals that he is gay and has been hiding the fact all his life.

Where did Season 1 leave us?

On the other hand, Mehra decides to face his own ghost in the closet when he reconnects with an old friend (Vikrant Massey) and gets a flashback of when he denied his identity. After these flashbacks, both Mehra and Khanna meet at their office which is vandalized by right-wing extremists opposing homosexuality. They laugh at their past as they get ready for a restart.

About 'Made In Heaven' Season 2

Dhulipala and Mathur along with Sarbh, Arora, Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz reprise their roles in the upcoming season along with some more grand wedding plans. Some of the new faces include Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar. The second season will delve deeper into the extravagant world of upscale modern Indian weddings and unearth more stories from the community, as per the makers.

