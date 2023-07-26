Vijayendra Prasad teases 'RRR 2' to be set in Africa

Written by Aikantik Bag July 26, 2023 | 05:55 pm 1 min read

Finally! 'RRR 2' has a storyline in place

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been a global revelation. From winning the Golden Globe Award and Academy Award to being a commercial success, the film did wonders. Ever since its release, there has been speculation if the makers will mount another sequel. Now, the movie's writer Vijayendra Prasad has revealed that he has an idea and is developing it.

'RRR 2' is in the scripting stage

As per Bollywood Hungama, Prasad said, "After the release of RRR, I shared an idea of the sequel where the story continues with Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr. NTR) set in Africa. My son (Rajamouli) liked it and asked me to develop it into a full script." He also emphasized that Rajamouli is currently focusing on his next with Mahesh Babu.

More about 'RRR'

RRR became a global phenomenon after it won some of the major awards in Hollywood. The action drama revolves around real-life revolutionaries and is considered to be Rajamouli's finest work. The cast also included Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, among others. With Prasad's confirmation about the sequel, let's hope that everything falls into place and we get to witness RRR 2.

