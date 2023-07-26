#SuperDancer3: Child rights body sends notice to Sony TV

Entertainment

#SuperDancer3: Child rights body sends notice to Sony TV

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 26, 2023 | 05:20 pm 2 min read

According to reports, the channel will soon be filings its response to the notice issued by the child rights body

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sent a notice to Sony TV for airing an "inappropriate scene" during one of the episodes of its dance reality show Super Dancer 3. The child rights body has sought an explanation from the channel over the show's judges asking sexually explicit and inappropriate questions to a child about his parents.

Why does this story matter?

The video that has come to notice of the commission, aired on the TV channel four years ago. The NCPCR came across the video on the microblogging platform Twitter in which the judges were seen asking inappropriate questions to a child contestant about his parents. The old video has triggered the commission, asking the channel to take down the video from all platforms.

NCPCR asked the channel to not air 'inappropriate content'

In the notice issued by the commission, NCPCR directed the channel to "urgently take down the said episode." "Further, send an explanation to the commission as to why such inappropriate questions were asked to the minor child artist on a kid's dance show," said the child rights body in its notice, advising Sony Pictures Networks to not air inappropriate content in future.

Sony to file its statement soon

According to a The Indian Express report, a source from the channel reportedly said that the said video was from an episode that aired more than four years ago and they claimed that it was cleared in the past. Adding further, the report said while quoting the source that the production team and the channel will soon be submitting their statement to the commission.

All about 'Super Dancer 3'

Super Dancer 3 was a popular dance reality show which aired on Sony TV in 2019. The show's grand finale episode was aired on June 23, 2019. It was judged by celebrity judges- actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, choreographer Geeta Kapoor, and filmmaker Anurag Basu. It was hosted by popular TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani along with comedian Paritosh Tripathi.

Share this timeline