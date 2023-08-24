5 unbelievable 'Riverdale' plotlines through the seasons

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 24, 2023

The season finale of the popular show Riverdale finally dropped and left fans bonkers! Based on the characters of Archie Comics, it deals with teen romance, school, and family. As the series unfolds, Archie and his gang become entangled in the dark secrets of Riverdale after a teenager is murdered in the seemingly innocent town. Let's take a look at its wildest plotlines.

The Farm

The Netflix show introduced a cult in its third season called "The Farm" led by a charming Edgar Evernever portrayed by Chad Michael Murray. It converts the people of the town and convinces them to live in its shadowy compound. As Betty Cooper's friends and family are being converted, she discovers that the cult actually harvests people's organs under the disguise of healing rituals.

There's a parallel universe?

Explaining the entire Rivervale arc, the 100th episode of the series reveals that it is a parallel universe to Riverdale that came into existence after a series of extremely complex incidents. Though it answered the many questions of what Rivervale actually is and how so many contradictory things could happen, did it actually matter at all? The season finale has the answer though!

Cheryl joins The Farm and starts a cult

As Betty sends Cheryl to investigate The Farm, she joins the cult herself and becomes a full-blown member in no time who is also recruiting people. However, later when she sees her ex-girlfriend in trouble, she is ready to take the cult down. But thereafter, she starts a cult of her own where she is involved in supernatural acts.

Archie gets sacrificed

In Rivervale's bizarre plotlines, Archie is to be sacrificed in one. The sixth season saw Cheryl trying to save the town from infertility and dying maple trees and deciding that a blood sacrifice in a cult-like ritual is the only way out. It's revealed that only the tearing out of Archie's "one true, pure" heart will be able to restore balance in the town.

Toni turns into La Llorona

Looks like Riverdale took the sky to be the limit quite literally! In a long streak of bad luck for Toni throughout the series, Toni sacrifices herself to become La Llorona. As Toni realizes that La Llorona will never stop taking the babies of Riverdale and now it has come for her baby in the sixth season, she is left with no other choice.

