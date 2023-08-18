Jim Carrey's best films other than 'The Mask'

Jim Carrey's best films other than 'The Mask'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 18, 2023

Jim Carrey's best films

Jim Carrey has delivered many memorable performances over the years. Though he is most loved for The Mask, there are many other films in which he delivered superbly as an actor. Movies such as Ace Ventura and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind are some of his best performances. Here are other films that should be on your watchlist if you're his fan.

'Liar Liar'

The 1997 movie directed by filmmaker Tom Shadyac featured Carrey in the lead along with Maura Tierney, Jennifer Tilly, and Justin Cooper. It is one of the best films of Carrey's career where he plays a man who has been possessed by a spirit. What makes it interesting is how the spirit prevents him from saying any lies.

'Dumb And Dumber'

This buddy comedy movie starring Carrey and Jeff Daniels is about two dumb friends who set out on a road trip to Aspen, Colorado to return a bag full of money. While they think that a man mistakenly left behind the bag, they eventually figure out that it was left for ransom. The epic comedy scenes between Carrey and Daniels are hilarious to watch.

'The Truman Show'

Peter Wier's 1998 movie The Truman Show is another masterpiece of Carrey's performance. Laura Linney, Ed Harris, Noah Emmerich, Natascha McElhone, and others were seen in supporting roles. The film received three nominations at the Academy Awards including Best Supporting Actor for Harris. The Truman Show makes a perfect balance between drama and comedy. Carrey received critical acclaim for his performance.

'The Cable Guy'

Carrey and Matthew Broderick teamed up for the psychological thriller-comedy film which was released in 1996. Ben Stiller, apart from directing it, also acted in the movie alongside other stars, Owen Wilson, Eric Roberts, Jack Black, and others. Although the film received a mixed reaction from the audience and the critics alike, it went on to gain cult status eventually.

'I Love You Phillip Morris'

The English-language French black-comedy film I Love You Phillip Morris was released in 2009. The film is said to be based on real-life impostor, con artist, and prison escapee Steven Jay Russell. Carrey was seen playing Russell's character in the movie. It marked the directorial debut of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra and was a success at the box office.

