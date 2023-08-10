'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson's best performances you can't miss

Entertainment

'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson's best performances you can't miss

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 10, 2023 | 10:39 am 2 min read

'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson's best films

From fantasy series like Harry Potter and Twilight to indie films like The Rover and blockbusters like Tenet or The Batman, Robert Pattinson is one of the most fascinating Hollywood actors at the time. He has such a diverse filmography that you can't anticipate what he is going to star in next. Let's take you through some of his best performances over the years.

'Twilight'

After Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter, Twilight Saga was Pattinson's breakthrough film. Many might debate over the likings of the fantasy series but it made the leads the stars they are today, after they took the script to a new height with their performances. Pattinson plays a vampire who falls in love with a human and fights to keep her safe from other vampires.

'Good Time'

The 2017 American crime thriller film Good Time is touted to be one of Pattinson's career-best, a performance that no one saw coming. Pattinson plays a small-time thief who tries to escape police custody while helping his imprisoned brother who is developmentally disabled. He garnered praise for his performance for utilizing his comedic skills, charm, and all his talent.

'High Life' (2018)

The 2018 sci-fi film High Life stars Pattinson in yet another never-seen-before role. The film centers on a bunch of criminals sent on an experiment-related space voyage toward a black hole. Pattinson plays the role of a father who's on board the space voyage with his daughter struggling to survive in space where they live in isolation.

'The King' (2019)

Based on several plays from William Shakespeare's Henriad, the 2019 epic historical film The King stars Timothée Chalamet in the lead. Pattinson playing the role of the Dauphin of France and mocking Chalamet's Prince Hal in a French accent has won audiences' hearts. The film follows Henry V becoming the king after his father passes away leaving behind politics and war for him.

'The Lighthouse' (2019)

The 2019 film The Lighthouse stars Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as two lighthouse keepers in the 19th century who are in turmoil after being stranded at a distant New England outpost by a violent storm. The film was critically acclaimed for the stars' performances, direction, and visuals and was nominated for the Academy Awards and British Academy Film Awards, among other accolades.

Share this timeline