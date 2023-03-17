Entertainment

Oscar winner Guneet Monga opens up about speech snub

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 17, 2023, 05:47 pm 1 min read

Guneet Monga opened up about her snub at Oscars

Academy Award winner Guneet Monga wasn't given the chance to speak on the stage when The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. Director Karitiki Gonsalves delivered her speech and as Monga started to speak, she was played off the stage. Now the producer has opened up about the snub. The award ceremony has had many infamous snubs before, too.

'I will make sure I'm heard': Monga

Monga said that she was shocked when she could not deliver her speech. She stated, "I just wanted to say it's India's first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing." "My heart started racing as I couldn't have come so far and not be heard. I'll go back there and I will make sure I'm heard."

Monga's Oscar speech

My heart is full of love and excitement, most of it imbibed from everyone in India cheering for our win.



So grateful to the visionary filmmaker @EarthSpectrum and to @netflix who gave us the biggest stage in the world. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India. #Oscar pic.twitter.com/yq6bur69LH — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 13, 2023