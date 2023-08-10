'KUWTK': Revisiting Kylie Jenner's most iconic on-screen moments

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 10, 2023 | 10:30 am 2 min read

Most iconic Kylie Jenner moments from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Social media personality Kylie Jenner stole hearts in the iconic reality TV series—Keeping Up With the Kardashians. When the show debuted in 2007, Jenner was only 10 years old; over the years, audiences witnessed her incredible transformation from an adolescent into a global sensation. Even though the show ended in 2021, it's always a fitting time to revisit the most iconic moments of Jenner.

'Is that a chicken?'

Hands down, one of the most iconic and incredibly hilarious moments in KUWTK history centers around the instance when Kris Jenner orchestrated a surprise for Jenner by bringing a baby pig. Jenner glances down, and enthusiastically exclaims, "Wait, what is that? Is that a chicken?" Only Jenner can mix up a pig and a chicken! But in all honesty, this scene still amuses audiences.

When 10-year-old Jenner rocked a stripper pole in 'KUWTK'

In the show's debut season, Jenner, donning eight inches of heels proclaimed that she could rock a stripper pole and she surely did with a stunning performance—which left her sister Kim Kardashian in shock! Reflecting on her KUWTK journey, Jenner once shared with E! News that she would rather forget about this instance because "it was so embarrassing...I wish it never happened."

When Jenner and her sister Kendall argued over a dress

This particular instance served as a reminder that sisters will forever be entangled in the age-old rivalry of sharing dresses! In Season 11, Jenner (17) and Kendall (19) found themselves fighting over a dress as they were about to get ready for Caitlyn Jenner's appearance following her public revelation of being transgender. Kendall sought to borrow an outfit from Jenner—who staunchly denied her request!

When Jenner finally admitted to using lip fillers

Remember the time when after months of speculations and debate, Jenner openly acknowledged her use of lip fillers? Then 17-year-old reality star, during a cameo appearance in KUWTK, revealed that she had temporary lip fillers because she was "insecure and that's what I wanted to do." Later, Jenner took to Twitter to encourage young girls to "not be afraid to experiment with your looks."

