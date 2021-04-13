Rapper Kanye West is in agreement with his estranged celebrity wife Kim Kardashian that they should have joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, after divorce. West's lawyers have filed his response in a Los Angeles Court, seven weeks after Kardashian had filed for divorce. They also agree that none of them needs spousal support, a report in AP claimed.

Details Like Kardashian, West also blamed 'irreconcilable differences'

West's response was quite similar to Kardashian's original submission — both of them blamed "irreconcilable differences" for the decision. Kardashian had underlined that they kept their properties separate throughout their marriage, as per the pre-nuptial agreement. Evidently, the celebrities don't want to tweak this agreement as West didn't contest the same. The court could approve the separation date in the coming weeks.

Series of events Problems have been brewing between West, Kardashian for several months

West and Kardashian, who once made for one of Hollywood's most successful couples, had been facing issues after the rapper entered the 2020 US Presidential race. He had also dissed the Kardashian-Jenner clan and referred to the family matriarch Kris Jenner as Kris Jong-un (a reference to North Korea's supremer leader). Last year, Kardashian had said West is suffering from bipolar disorder.

Relationship West and Kardashian had a dreamy wedding in Italy

They had made their relationship public in 2012 and welcomed their first child North, in June 2013. In May 2014, they had a dreamy wedding in Italy. Unfortunately, their relationship has changed so much in recent months that West has now stopped talking to Kardashian. As per Page Six, he changed his numbers and told her, she can contact him through his security.

