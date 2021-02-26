Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 26, 2021, 02:06 pm

In an unfortunate case of robbery, Lady Gaga's dogwalker was shot at by unidentified people, who also robbed two of the pop sensation's beloved French bulldogs. The incident happened around 9:40 pm on Wednesday, February 24. No arrests have yet been made yet and the dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, is reportedly recuperating at a local hospital in Los Angeles. Here's what went down.

Series of events The robbery took place on an LA street

Video footage, accessed by TMZ, captured the entire incident of robbery. Fischer was seen walking three French bulldogs — named Gustav, Koji, and Miss Asia — on a Los Angeles street when a white car stopped close to him. One man jumped Fischer from the car, shouting at him to give up the dogs. Fischer panicked but didn't let go of the pooches.

Robbery Man fired at Fischer, stole two dogs

To overpower Fischer, one of his attackers fired from a semiautomatic handgun at the caregiver. Fischer dropped on the street but still held on to Miss Asia. Gustav and Koji were taken and the criminals drove away from the scene. "Help me, I've been shot! I'm bleeding out of my chest!" Fischer was heard screaming.

Aftermath Fischer told rescuer the stolen dogs were Lady Gaga's

Soon, locals rushed to Fischer's rescue with one of them assuring that he was calling 911. The video showed people assisting Fischer as he said, "They are Frenchies. They are Lady Gaga's dogs." Fischer was rushed to a nearby local hospital, where he "is thankfully recovering well," the New York Post reports. Lady Gaga's bodyguard picked Miss Asia from the police custody later.

Reward Lady Gaga announced $500,000 reward

Fischer is apparently from Hudson, New York, and shifted to Los Angeles recently. In 2015, he put an image of the superstar and wrote the caption: It's the stage moms of my 3 favorite frenchies! @brandonmaxwell what a show! (sic) She has announced a $500,000 no-questions-asked reward for her dogs' return. "Those with information on the case should email KojiandGustav@gmail.com," the singer's reporter said.

Instagram Post You can see his post here