Dulquer Salmaan engages with rage in 'King of Kotha' trailer

Written by Aikantik Bag August 10, 2023 | 10:21 am 1 min read

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most versatile actors in India who has made his niche over the years. His upcoming film King of Kotha is in the buzz and now the trailer of the action thriller has been unveiled. The trailer was launched by the bonafide superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and has been praised by Shah Rukh Khan. It's slated for August 24 release.

Cast and crew of the film

Salmaan looks deadly in this never seen before avatar. His long hair-bearded look is all about rage and vengeance. The Malayalam action thriller is helmed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy and is bankrolled by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The cast includes Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. The film will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

