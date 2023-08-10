Venky Atluri's birthday: 'Mr. Majnu,' 'Sir,' exploring his best works

Entertainment

Venky Atluri's birthday: 'Mr. Majnu,' 'Sir,' exploring his best works

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 10, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Telugu filmmaker Venky Atluri's birthday: His best films

Venky Atluri, the rising and shining Telugu filmmaker, turned 35 on Thursday (August 10). He began his career as an actor but switched to writing and direction after facing a few setbacks and proved that he is here to stay. His debut directorial struck the right chord with Gen Z. As he signs Dulquer Salmaan for his next, here are his best works.

'Sir'/'Vaathi'

Starring Dhanush in the lead, the 2023 period action drama film Sir narrates the life of a young man and his struggles as he fights against the privatization of education. Sir marks Dhanush's debut in Telugu films as well as Atluri's directorial debut in Tamil as it was shot simultaneously in Tamil titled Vaathi. It received praise for teaching a lesson while being entertaining.

'Rang De'

The 2021 Telugu rom-com film Rang De stars Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Rang De follows the love story of a man and a woman who have been neighbors since childhood but have different perspectives on their relationship. Though the film did not perform well at the box office because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it received positive reviews from critics.

'Mr. Majnu'

Written and directed by Atluri, the 2019 Telugu film Mr. Majnu is yet another rom-com starring Akhil Akkineni and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles. A charming playboy who has never been in a committed relationship finds himself in a dilemma as he meets the right girl. The film reveals if they get along or if their relationship is impacted due to his commitmentphobia.

'Tholiprema'

After writing and assisting with direction in a few films, the 2018 Telugu rom-com film Tholiprema marked Atluri's directorial debut. It's a love story that endures emotions and time. When Aditya first sees Varsha, he falls in love. The film details what happens in the next seven years that makes their love grow stronger. Following its success, it was remade in Bengali as Fidaa.

Share this timeline