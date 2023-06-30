Entertainment

Mukesh Ambani gifts gold cradle to Ram Charan's daughter: Real/Fake

Written by Aikantik Bag June 30, 2023 | 02:27 pm 1 min read

Did Mukesh Ambani gift a gold cradle to Ram Charan's daughter?

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are the new parents in tinsel town. Their daughter, the "mega princess" is already a famous star kid. As the family is planning the naming ceremony, several reports suggested that billionaire Mukesh Ambani has gifted a gold cradle to the newborn. However, nothing has been confirmed and several media outlets have termed this report to be fake.

The naming ceremony is taking place today

As per the news circulating, the gold cradle costs around a crore. Currently, the family is busy with the naming ceremony﻿ of the child and the event is taking place at Kamineni Konidela's mother's house. She also shared some glimpses of the event on her Instagram handle. Fans are very excited to know the name of the mega princess of the Chiranjeevi family.

