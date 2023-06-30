Entertainment

Ahead of #KaunBanegaCrorepati15, exploring how 'KBC' has remained relevant

Written by Isha Sharma June 30, 2023

We revisit 'KBC' before Season 15 premieres on Sony TV

Even at 80, there is no stopping Amitabh Bachchan! He's back to test your gray cells with his long-running quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is heading toward its 15th season. Big B and Sony TV recently uploaded a teaser announcing the show's comeback and stressed that technical advances might take centerstage in KBC 15. How has the show stood the test of time?

Why does this story matter?

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Hindi adaptation of the international game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? was launched in 2000. Big B has been associated with the show since its inception, and over the years, has become the defining face of it. All the seasons, except the third one, have been hosted by Bachchan. KBC 3 was anchored by Shah Rukh Khan.

Big B's association is the show's biggest, most formidable USP

KBC is what it is today largely due to the Agneepath actor's long-standing association with it. Big B's committed fan following across India hardly needs an introduction, and several contestants have confessed how the sole reason behind trying their luck in the show is to meet Bachchan. Not many other actors in India would command such reverence and respect for over several decades!

Rooted stories about people's struggles, their dreams, and aspirations

KBC is a platform for all the contestants (not just the winner), to pull their life out of a rut, and run toward upward social mobility. Dreams, aspirations, and desires are universal ideas and the viewers find parallels between the contestants' stories and their own lives, thus striking multiple emotional cords at once. KBC, thus, doesn't alienate the viewer but speaks directly to them.

The quiz questions capture the idea of India

Another aspect that sails KBC's boat is how the questions aren't always Science or History based (where jargons may disinterest the viewer after a point), but also includes films, TV shows, mythology, and popular Indian tourist destinations. In fact, at times, the contestant on the "hot seat" is made to hear a song briefly and quickly guess the singer/movie it's from!

