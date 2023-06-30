Entertainment

Everything about Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter's naming ceremony

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale June 30, 2023 | 12:30 pm 2 min read

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela became parents after a decade of their marriage

Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela embarked upon a new journey in their lives after they welcomed their daughter on June 20. They are overjoyed after becoming parents for the first time since their wedding in 2012. On Friday, the couple will host the naming ceremony of their 10-day-old baby, and here are all the details about it.

Why does this story matter?

The couple decided to have a baby after a decade of their marriage. After they announced their pregnancy, Kamineni Konidela spoke about how they never let the societal pressure to conceive a child let them bother much and took the plunge when they were completely ready to become parents. She said how she had a baby when she was "emotionally prepared" for it.

Ceremony to take place at Kamineni Konidela's maternal home

Charan and Kamineni Konidela have already decided on their daughter's name. However, the name of their child will be revealed after the naming ceremony which will be held at the latter's maternal home. As per traditions, the naming and the cradle ceremony are supposed to be held at the maternal grandmother's house. A lot of celebrities from the industry will be attending it.

A glimpse of the celebrations

Keeping their fans updated with the preparations, Kamineni Konidela gave a sneak peek into the venue where the ceremony will be held. The entire place has been decked with mango leaves (considered auspicious per Hindu customs and traditions) and white flowers. Along with this, she also showed a huge tree that has been set up in the center where the rituals will take place.

Their first appearance with their baby

Afte their daughter's birth, the RRR actor and his wife, gave a public appearance on June 23, while exiting the hospital in Hyderabad. They were welcomed by a storm of paparazzi, as they posed with their newborn. The couple was also asked if the daughter looked like the father or the mother, to which Charan said that she looks like him.

