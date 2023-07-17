Happy birthday, Jeon Wonwoo: Interesting trivia about SEVENTEEN's lead rapper

Happy birthday, Jeon Wonwoo: Interesting trivia about SEVENTEEN's lead rapper

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 17, 2023

SEVENTEEN lead rapper Wonwoo celebrates his 27th birthday on Monday

Wonwoo is a prominent South Korean singer and a valued member of the 13-member boy band SEVENTEEN. Making his debut as the group's lead rapper in 2015, Wonwoo played a pivotal role in its successful journey, which started off with its debut single, Adore You, from the mini album 17 Carat. On Wonwoo's 27th birthday, we take a look at lesser-known facts about Wonwoo.

Wonwoo appeared in music videos as trainee

Like many idols, Wonwoo had a common experience during his training years, appearing as a backup dancer or an extra in videos for other artists. Before his debut with SEVENTEEN, Wonwoo made appearances in several MVs, including Hello Venus's Venus, After School Blue's Wonder Boy, NU'EST's Face, and Organe Caramel's My Copycat. At that time, the latter three were fellow artists under Pledist Entertainment.

Real meaning behind his stage name

The lead rapper stands out among K-pop idols for using his real name as his stage name, which is relatively uncommon in the music industry. For ardent fans, his name Wonwoo carries a powerful significance when broken down into two parts: Won translates to "round," and Woo signifies "help, assist, aid." Together, his name conveys the meaning of "helping people with a rounded heart."

Did you know Wonwoo initially trained as singer?

Prior to becoming the lead rapper in SEVENTEEN, Wonwoo initially trained to become a singer. However, his unique vocal tone caught the attention of many who recognized his potential in the realm of rapping. Encouraged by their feedback, Wonwoo decided to explore the hip-hop genre and gained valuable experience as a rapper. Eventually, he joined SEVENTEEN's esteemed hip-hop team, showcasing his newfound skills.

Wonwoo suffers from xerophthalmia

Wonwoo faces the challenge of poor vision, requiring him to wear prescription eyeglasses or contact lenses for clear eyesight. Additionally, the rapper earlier opened up about his struggle with xerophthalmia—a condition that leads to dry eyes as a result of vitamin A deficiency—during episode four of One Fine Day. Notably, xerophthalmia, if left untreated, can potentially lead to severe eye damage or blindness.

