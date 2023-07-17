Happy birthday, Ravi Kishan: Reality shows he's been part of

Entertainment

Happy birthday, Ravi Kishan: Reality shows he's been part of

Written by Isha Sharma July 17, 2023 | 03:15 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to actor Ravi Kishan!

Multi-hyphenate personality Ravi Kishan needs no introduction. An actor, host, producer, and member of Parliament, Kishan is best known as the superstar of Bhojpuri cinema. However, that does not take away from his accomplishments in the Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada film industries, as well as his work in Indian television. On his 54th birthday, we revisit the reality shows he has been part of.

'Bigg Boss' S01

Where it all began! Fans would remember Kishan from the first season of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Arshad Warsi. Rahul Roy, Rupali Ganguly, Rakhi Sawant, Amit Sadh, Aryan Vaid, Baba Sehgal, Bobby Darling, and Kashmera Shah, among other famous people, were also part of the controversial yet much-loved show, with Roy clinching the trophy. Kishan finished in third place.

'Raaz Pichhle Janam Ka'

Kishan hosted the heavily controversial reincarnation/past life regression-based but once-popular show Raaz Pichhle Janam Ka. The show aired on NDTV Imagine and spawned two seasons, with Dr. Trupti Jayin conducting these "sessions" and "helping people visit their past." Shekhar Suman, Monica Bedi, Celina Jaitley, and Shakti Kapoor, among others, appeared on the show, as did several other common people chosen through a phone-in process.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

The Race Gurram actor was part of the fifth season of the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It was hosted by Maniesh Paul and Ragini Khanna and telecasted on Colors TV. He entered the show in the first week and was eventually eliminated in the eighth. Kishan has performed several dance sequences in his Bhojpuri movies, so this was right up his alley!

'Box Cricket League' S01

Kishan is clearly a man of many talents, and being a cricket player is one of them! An indoor cricket game-based sports reality show that witnesses the participation of several celebrities from around the country, Box Cricket League was created by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Kishan was a part of season one and represented the Rowdy Bangalore team, led by actor Sara Khan.

Share this timeline