#AllAboutFees: Tracing Dhanush's remuneration graph over the years

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 06, 2022, 02:10 am

The first name that crops up when we think about hard work and consistency would probably be Tamil superstar Dhanush. Over the years, the Polladhavan actor has occupied an irreplaceable position in the hearts of his fans with his choice of movies and impeccable acting skills. Today, let's trace the pay scale of the National Film Award-winning actor. Read on.

Early days How was working on debut film 'Thulluvadho Ilamai' for Dhanush?

There are no reports on what Dhanush earned as his first salary. However, the actor has opened up on multiple occasions about how he felt while acting in his debut film Thulluvadho Ilamai. He has said that people laughed at him when he was introduced as the lead actor. And today, he has turned out to be one of the top actors in India.

Details Dhanush is earning Rs. 7-10cr for his ongoing projects

Since the ongoing projects of Dhanush were launched before his global stardom, the actor is reportedly earning Rs. 7-10cr per movie. This includes films that were signed back in 2021 like Thiruchitrambalam, Vaathi, and Naane Varuven. Besides acting, the actor is also a busy lyricist and singer. Adding his income from other forms, Dhanush makes close to Rs. 15cr per year.

Reports Rs. 50cr remuneration for film with Sekhar Kammula?

In 2021, reports surfaced stating that Dhanush will be collaborating with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula for a pan-Indian project. Reportedly, the actor had hiked his remuneration after bagging the National Award for Asuran last year. Hence, for his film with Kammula, the Vada Chennai actor will apparently take home a whopping Rs. 50cr! The film is yet to be launched officially.

Information Dhanush's remuneration for 'The Gray Man'

Dhanush was last seen in the Hollywood project The Gray Man. Directed by the Russo Brothers, he starred alongside Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Chris Evans in it. For the Netflix original movie, the star was paid Rs. 4cr approximately. While it's not even close to what he earns for Indian films, his role in The Gray Man was rather brief.

Quote What would Dhanush tell his younger self?

Dhanush recently gave an inspiring statement when he was asked what he would tell his younger self if he had the chance. He said, "I'll tell him don't worry about trolls. One day a big Hollywood hero will call you 'Sexy Tamil Friend'."

Net worth He owns a Bentley Flying Spur, among other luxuries

Dhanush's assets are reportedly valued at Rs. 160cr. This includes his lavish bungalow in Chennai which is estimated to cost around Rs. 20-25cr. His garage has swanky cars like Jaguar XE (Rs. 45 Lakh), a Ford Mustang (Rs. 75 Lakh), and an Audi A8 (Rs. 1.65cr). He also owns a Bentley Continental Flying Spur worth Rs. 3.4cr and Rolls-Royce Ghost worth Rs. 7cr.