Happy birthday, Michelle Yeoh: Reflecting on actor's incredible film journey

Entertainment

Happy birthday, Michelle Yeoh: Reflecting on actor's incredible film journey

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 06, 2023 | 02:15 am 3 min read

Prolific actor Michelle Yeoh celebrates her 61st birthday on Sunday

Actor Michelle Yeoh—who gained immense fame this year for bagging the coveted Best Actress Award at the 95th Academy Awards—turned 61 on Sunday. A dedicated actor, who has worked rigorously for nearly four decades, she faced immense challenges and obstacles on her path to success. As we celebrate her birthday on Sunday, we reflect on her awe-inspiring journey to the Oscars and beyond.

Yeoh's main passion was ballet rather than acting

Yeoh's ethereal grace and perfect posture—evident in Everything Everywhere All At Once—find their origin in her early training as a ballet dancer. Yeoh, at the age of 15, moved from Malaysia to London to pursue her passion for ballet. However, her dreams were shattered due to a back injury, marking the first of several obstacles she would later encounter on her path to success.

Yeoh's Miss Malaysia win led to film career by chance

Following the injury, Yeoh returned home and entered the 1983 Miss World Malaysia beauty contest—which she won! In a coincidental turn of events, a friend recommended Yeoh to businessman Dickson Poon—who was searching for an actor for a commercial alongside Jackie Chan. One thing led to another, and Yeoh secured an acting contract with D&B Films—making her debut in The Owl vs Bombo (1984).

Evolution from 'pretty face' to 'martial arts' expert

In the male-dominated Hong Kong action landscape, Yeoh succeeded by transforming herself and training rigorously. Her determination paid off when she landed the lead role in Yes, Madam (1985). It is noteworthy that Yeoh, who was 23 during this film's production, lacked formal martial arts training, but despite this, she stunned audiences with jaw-dropping stunts and proved her mettle as an emerging action star.

Yeoh graduated from ranks of 'female lead' to 'main character'

Yeoh also teamed up with Chan in Supercop (1992). In 1995, injury struck again. Despite setbacks, she remained unshaken, and the West soon recognized her talent. Yeoh made a splash with Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) alongside Pierce Brosnan. Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon (2000) further propelled her to international fame. She continued to shine in diverse roles—including Sunshine (2007) and The Lady (2011).

Final destination: Academy Awards

Yeoh's four-decade-long career showcased her ability to break free from typecasting and prove her versatility. This became evident with her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once—where she portrays a grounded human who is messy and vulnerable. Undoubtedly, her physical prowess—despite being 60—was jaw-droppingly impressive. This groundbreaking performance earned her the historic Oscar win—making her the first Asian to win the Best Actress Award.

Share this timeline