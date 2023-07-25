Ice-T quashes conspiracy theories surrounding Jamie Foxx being cloned

Entertainment

Ice-T quashes conspiracy theories surrounding Jamie Foxx being cloned

Written by Aikantik Bag July 25, 2023 | 04:00 pm 1 min read

Jamie Foxx conspiracy theories have been floating around the social media

American actor Jamie Foxx has been under public scrutiny, ever since the actor went missing in action due to his health issues. There have been several theories that suggest that the actor has been cloned. A recent video fueled the conspiracy theory, too. Now, rapper Ice-T took to social media to call out these theories and tagged these people as "weirdos."

Ice-T's reaction to the conspiracy theories

Addressing the speculating tweet, Ice-T wrote, "People would rather believe that Jamie is now a Clone or AI, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died... Cause he doesn't look EXACTLY the same???" Recently, Foxx hosted a party at a Chicago rehabilitation facility celebrating his improvement. As of now, he is undergoing outpatient rehabilitation at the same facility.

Twitter Post

Poll Do you think Jamie Foxx has been cloned?

Share this timeline