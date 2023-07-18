Jamie Foxx throws 'celebration' party while recovering in outpatient rehabilitation

Written by Aikantik Bag July 18, 2023 | 01:40 pm 1 min read

Jamie Foxx throws 'celebration' party in Chicago

Jamie Foxx fans, we have some good news for you! Yes, the Hollywood actor is recovering from health complications and recently, he threw a party to celebrate his improvement. The actor was hospitalized in April but has become stable. The 55-year-old actor's daughter, Corinne had shared a statement regarding the same too. As per sources, this party took place at the Chicago rehabilitation facility.

Foxx's health deteriorated in April

A source close to Foxx spoke to PEOPLE, "[Foxx] has been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility." The same source revealed about the party, the singer-actor threw in Chicago. He is currently undergoing outpatient rehabilitation. Foxx suffered medical complications while filming Netflix's Back in Action.

Foxx thanked his fans in May

