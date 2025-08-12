Blue Origin now accepts cryptocurrency for space flight bookings

Customer experience

How to book a trip on New Shepard rocket

To book a trip on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket with cryptocurrency, customers need to pay a fully refundable deposit of $150,000. This deposit secures their seat for an approximately 11-minute-long flight beyond the Karman Line—the internationally recognized boundary of space. Customers can pay directly through Blue Origin's website reservation system by linking their crypto wallets like Coinbase or MetaMask. To facilitate these cryptocurrency transactions, Blue Origin has partnered with Shift4 Payments, a leading payment processor specializing in digital transactions.