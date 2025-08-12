Blue Origin now accepts cryptocurrency for space flight bookings
What's the story
Jeff Bezos's space exploration company, Blue Origin, has started accepting cryptocurrency payments for its space tourism flights. The move is aimed at making the booking process more accessible and convenient for customers worldwide. As part of this new initiative, customers can now reserve their seats on Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital rockets using a range of digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), USDT, and USDC.
Customer experience
How to book a trip on New Shepard rocket
To book a trip on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket with cryptocurrency, customers need to pay a fully refundable deposit of $150,000. This deposit secures their seat for an approximately 11-minute-long flight beyond the Karman Line—the internationally recognized boundary of space. Customers can pay directly through Blue Origin's website reservation system by linking their crypto wallets like Coinbase or MetaMask. To facilitate these cryptocurrency transactions, Blue Origin has partnered with Shift4 Payments, a leading payment processor specializing in digital transactions.
Launches
Blue Origin has conducted 34 flights so far
As of August 2025, Blue Origin has conducted 34 flights of its New Shepard rocket. The last one happened on August 4 when the rocket carried cryptocurrency billionaire Justin Sun and others to space. Sun was joined by Arvinder Singh Bahal (an Indian-born American investor and adventurer); Turkish businessman Gokhan Erdem; Puerto Rican journalist Deborah Martorell; philanthropist Lionel Pitchford, and American entrepreneur James Russell.