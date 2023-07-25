Juhi Parmar calls out 'Barbie's 'inappropriate language,' 'sexual connotations'

Censorship and film certification have been a recurring debate in India and now actor Juhi Parmar has spoken against the recently released Barbie. The actor called out the movie's "inappropriate language" and "sexual connotations" and wrote about the effect of it on her daughter Samairra. Parmar took to Instagram to write a long note on how this film is inappropriate for a PG-13 rating.

Parmar's post read, "Why make Barbie inappropriate for kids and a PG-13 movie rather than one which everyone could enjoy with family? I wish I could erase the memory of this film and continue believing in a picture-perfect Barbie for my child who has a collection of yours and loves you so much... I so wish!" Parmar left the screening within 10-15 minutes.

