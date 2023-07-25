Ayushmann-Ananya's 'Dream Girl 2' first look revealed; release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag July 25, 2023 | 12:49 pm 1 min read

'Dream Girl 2' first look is out

Dream Girl 2 has been on and off the news for months now. After repeated postponements, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is finally releasing in theaters on August 25. The sequel grabbed the eyeballs for its quirky marketing techniques and fans were eager to see Khurrana's look. Finally, the first look of the actor is here and it promises a eccentric comedy.

More about the film

While sharing the poster, Khurrana wrote, "Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai (This is just the first look). Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat (beautiful) than they appear!" Khurrana is known for doing off-beat films and given the first installment's success, the anticipation is quite high. The movie is helmed by Raaj Shaandilya and it also stars Ananya Panday.

