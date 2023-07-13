Kiara Advani roped in for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan': Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 13, 2023 | 05:03 pm 1 min read

Kiara Advani will be seen in 'Jawan'

Jawan is getting bigger and bigger! With each passing day, the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer is promising something new for the viewers. The Atlee directorial is set for September 7 release and has already awed viewers with its prevue. Now reports are rife that Kiara Advani has joined the cast and will be seen shaking her leg with King Khan in a song.

The shooting is taking place in Mumbai

Reports are rife that makers are shooting one more song. A report on Box Office Worldwide stated that the Shershaah actor has been roped in for the song. The shooting is taking place in Yash Raj Films Studios. Jawan already has a huge star cast and it projects SRK in a new avatar and fans cannot wait anymore.

Cast and crew of the film

In the prevue, Khan was seen in various looks which excited the fans. The cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo. The music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander and is receiving love from everyone. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

