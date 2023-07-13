Step inside Upasana Konidela-Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara's nursery

Written by Isha Sharma July 13, 2023 | 04:47 pm 2 min read

Did you take a look at Ram Charan's daughter's nursery yet? (Photo credit: Architectural Digest)

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's first child, a daughter, was born on June 20. Her birth was celebrated with much grandeur by both parents' families and fans alike, and the family named her Klin Kaara Konidela on June 30. Now, Kamineni Konidela has shared a video on her Instagram account, giving a special insight into her baby's beautifully constructed, comfortable nursery.

Why does this story matter?

Charan and Kamineni Konidela got married in 2012 and embraced parenthood after a decade. Kamineni Konidela had publicly spoken about how she battled societal expectations when it came to not opting for an early pregnancy. "I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love and care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being," she once said.

The nursery has been constructed by Architectural Digest

Konidela's Instagram video reveals that the nursery has been designed by AD100 architect Pavitra Rajaram and "is inspired by the couple's love for the forest." The nursery is mostly dominated by shades of white, stocks several stuffed toys, and a specially curated wallpaper. "The wallpaper speaks volumes about mine and [Charan's] personalities," Kamineni Konidela said. Her video has been liked over 13K times already.

Dive deeper into the thought process behind the nursery

Architectural Digest's website says, "Upasana chose a palette of whites, soft mink, pale salmon, lovely blush, and soft terracotta, and Rajaram and her team played with these colors in bringing them together." "The idea here again was to layer the colors so gently and softly against a palette of white, that it would create this feeling of openness and a sense of no boundaries."

Work front: Here's what Charan is busy with professionally

Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's globally successful venture RRR, which co-starred Jr. NTR and Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in special appearances. Up next, he will greet viewers through Shankar's Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish, Charan's much-awaited film is a political thriller. He recently also stepped into production with The India House.

