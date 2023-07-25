Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dating? All we know

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 25, 2023 | 12:50 pm 2 min read

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk: All you need to know about their dating rumors

Former American football star Tom Brady and Russian model and television personality Irina Shayk have sparked dating rumors after being spotted spending time in New York City this weekend. This comes nine months after the former NFL (National Football League) star finalized his divorce from Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. Let's take a look at how the new romance began.

Shayk made 'a beeline' for Brady at a wedding, reportedly

Rumors have it that the couple met a month back at the much-talked-about billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick's wedding in June in Italy. Reportedly, Shayk made "a beeline" for the newly single Brady and hardly let him out of sight over the weekend. Sources even said to the media that she "threw herself" at him which her manager later denied.

Brady and Shayk were spotted in NYC this weekend

This weekend, Brady picked Shayk up from a hotel on Friday afternoon and drove them to his Los Angeles home, an eyewitness told Page Six. The duo spent the night at Brady's pad and remerged the next morning when he dropped Shayk off at the hotel. He again picked her up Saturday afternoon when Brady was seen caressing her face in the car.

About Brady's dating history

The 45-year-old former American footballer dated actor Bridget Moynahan back in 2004 for a couple of years and they have a son. In 2006, Brady started dating Bündchen and got married in an intimate wedding in 2009. They have two children together- 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian. After the couple announced divorce last year, Brady was linked to Kim Kardashian for a brief period.

Look at Shayk's dating history

Shayk dated Linkin Park drummer Rob Bourdon from 2007 to 2009 before she met footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009. The couple dated for several years before ending their relationship in 2015. Later that year, she began dating Bradley Cooper and they have a daughter together. The couple split in 2019. She has been mostly single lately except for a brief fling rumor with Ye.

