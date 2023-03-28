Lifestyle

5 bad habits children can pick up from parents

Kids learn from the behavior and actions of their parents

Your behavior can create a lot of impact on your children during their growing years. They learn by watching and imitating you and start forming habits in the process. While they can pick up your good habits, they can also pick up bad ones that can reflect on their behavior. Here are some bad habits parents must beware of passing on to their children.

Not focusing on hygiene

If you as parents are particular about hygienic behavior, your child will pick it up too and understand the importance of cleanliness and hygiene. A child gains experience through observation and exploration. If they see that you do not clean them often or don't ask them to wash their hands after playtime, then they will grow up with a poor sense of hygiene.

Unhealthy food habits

It is important to make your kids understand the importance of healthy eating so that they can make nutritious food choices in the future, thereby preventing the risk of several diseases. Children learn from their parents' food choices and if they notice you are ordering junk food quite often, they will mimic your choices and fall prey to an unhealthy lifestyle.

Hitting your child

Many children showcase aggressive behavior and hit other kids at school which is definitely a bad habit. They usually pick such behavior from home. If you hit and verbally abuse your children often, or get aggressive while having minor interactions with them, then they pick up that trait believing it to be normal behavior, and thereby following it.

Frequent lying

If you avoid truthful conversations with your child and lie to them for whatever reason, stop right now. This kind of behavior can affect your child's trust and prevent them from healthily dealing with their feelings. If you frequently lie to your children or in front of them, then they will pick up the habit of lying and lie to you in the future.

Not apologizing when it's your mistake

We often don't apologize even when it's our fault; kids may learn the same habit and find it difficult to express and apologize in the future. Apologizing can resolve a lot of rivalries and help children learn about empathy and kindness. Not apologizing in front of kids when it's your mistake will make them egoistic and arrogant in the long run, affecting their relationships.