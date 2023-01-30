Lifestyle

'Consciously single': The latest dating trend people are embracing

'Consciously single': The latest dating trend people are embracing

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 30, 2023, 10:14 am 3 min read

More and more women in India are choosing to stay consciously single

In a society where marriage is imposed on women almost as a service sector job, it is no surprise women are taking their chances by consciously staying single. A recent study by dating app Bumble suggested what individuals actually want. In the study, they also coined a new dating trend called "consciously single." Here is everything you need to know about this dating trend.

What is the consciously single dating trend?

The woman-first dating app Bumble shared that the dating trend 'consciously single' is getting popular in India. The term means a single person consciously choosing to remain single and not compromise on their preferences while being more deliberate about who and how they want to date. According to a study by Bumble, 81% feel more at ease being unmarried and living alone.

39% of women feel pressured when asked about marriage plans

According to the same study, 83% of women surveyed claim they are happy to wait until they meet someone they want to be with. When dating someone, 63% of respondents say they won't give in to their preferences. Among the single women surveyed, 39% said they feel pressured when asked about their marriage plans and when families impose traditional matchmaking during the wedding season.

This trend is a rebellion against singlehood shaming

When wedding season arrives, a lot of young women are pestered with unchanging questions about when they are getting married. Often this quickly escalates to single shaming too. Single shaming is nothing but a concept that comes from a negative attitude towards a person who is single. It can often manifest as derogatory remarks, comments, or jokes on a personal or societal level.

The impacts of singlehood shaming are much deeper

Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble when releasing the study findings shared, "This single-shaming also means that single women are anxious about attending wedding functions or family events in anticipation of people telling them that they are not trying hard enough." "Attending a loved one's wedding instead of celebrating them often becomes a source of anxiety when it shouldn't be," she added.

The times have changed

"The times have changed, and so has the position of women in society," Samaddar said. "Women are now able to earn and support themselves. They have to make their own choices, as opposed to how they used to be earlier. We want to encourage women to date on their own timelines, making the best first moves as and when they want," she clarified.