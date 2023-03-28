Lifestyle

YouTuber installs his own portrait right next to Mona Lisa

Popular pranksters and YouTubers Niko Omilana and JiDion have been hosting a new series called The Biggest Menace where they compete against each other to pull off next-to-impossible pranks. This time, JiDion was challenged by Omilana to sneak his own portrait into the French Louvre opposite the iconic Mona Lisa, a painting by Leonardo da Vinci. Earlier, Omilana pulled off a similar prank.

The 'Clapped Lisa' portrait attracted an unsuspicious crowd

The prank involved elaborate planning to accomplish it without any hassle. With the assistance of his accomplices, JiDion successfully managed to sneak in his own painting titled the "Clapped Lisa" next to Mona Lisa and completed the challenge. However, the incident created a lot of stir among the public and an unsuspicious crowd gathered around the portrait clicking pictures with it.

JiDion took the portrait away with him

A tour guide also started telling made-up stories about the "Clapped Lisa" painting to JiDion himself. After the crowd became difficult to manage, security rushed in to tackle the situation. However, JiDion did not stop and took his prank a notch higher by taking the portrait along with him. He took the painting off the wall and started walking away with it.

JiDion was arrested and released the next morning

JiDion was caught by the French Police who immediately arrested him. He had to spend a day in jail following which he was released the next morning. Many users called JiDion's plan flawless and perfect. "Props to Jid for making the cameramen leave so that he was the only one in trouble. Says a lot about him," one YouTube user commented.

A similar prank was executed by Omilana in 2021

The same prank was executed by Omilana in 2021 when he placed a bizarre self-portrait onto the walls of the Louvre right next to the Mona Lisa. The painting was a remake of the Mona Lisa and was hung onto the walls using sticky tape. However, the guards soon detected his activities and he was immediately escorted out of the museum.