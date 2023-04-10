Lifestyle

Sibling rivalry 101: The ultimate guide to annoying your siblings

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 10, 2023

It's time to show off your annoying skills

While we love our brothers and sisters, there are times when we just want to drive them up the wall! So, in the spirit of sibling mischief, we have put together a guide on how to be the most annoying brother or sister ever. Get ready to stir up some sibling rivalry and make your Siblings Day celebration a little more...interesting!

Two similar festivals in India celebrate the sibling bond

In India, we don't just celebrate one but two festivals that uphold the amazing bond between siblings - Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj. Raksha Bandhan is when sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrists as a symbol of love and protection. And then comes Bhai Dooj where sisters apply a tilak on their brothers' foreheads as a symbol of love and devotion.

Repeat every single thing they say

Drive your siblings crazy with the ultimate prank: repeat everything they say! If they catch on and ask why you are doing it, just repeat their question. To really amp up the irritation, switch it up by mimicking their words in a high-pitched voice. It is a surefire way to drive them crazy and make them regret ever trying to mess with you.

Blast a song you know they won't like

Turn up the volume on a song they can't stand! Blast it on the speakers and watch them squirm. Set up the speakers wherever they go, even if it's in the bathroom. If they are a fan of romantic songs, throw them off with some heavy metal. If they love rap, play some classics instead. It's all fair game in the ultimate sibling showdown.

Sneak a bite when they are not watching

When they are looking away, quickly swipe a piece of their food and watch the chaos unfold. Act surprised when they notice and pretend to have no idea what they are talking about. Try to divert their attention by pointing out their own fast eating habits. Just make sure to be sneaky, so your parents don't catch you in the act either!

Never leave your sibling alone

Turn into your sibling's shadow by following them wherever they go. If they ask what you are doing, pretend to be a lost puppy and say, "Just following my human." Even if they lock themselves in their room, remind them of your presence by saying things like "Don't worry, I am still here" or "Can I come in and play too?"

Be a nuisance to your sibling's gathering

Level up your little sibling's game by disrupting your older sibling's hangouts with their friends. Get in their line of sight and make sure they can't enjoy their favorite web series. Knock on their door until they let you in, and leave hilarious notes under the door. If they still refuse, show their friends their awkward childhood pictures from the family album.