Lifestyle

Rompers vs jumpsuits: Know the difference

Rompers vs jumpsuits: Know the difference

Written by Sneha Das Apr 10, 2023, 11:55 am 2 min read

The basic difference between romper and jumpsuit is the length

You may have heard a lot about rompers recently - they are the latest rage. While rompers and jumpsuits are similar, there is a significant difference. Rompers usually have short pant legs and look like shorts while jumpsuits have long pant legs and accentuate your body type. Both are one-piece comfortable garments. These versatile outfits can be styled when in a hurry.

Jumpsuit vs romper vibes

Rompers are usually loose and look like a shirt or blouse with attached shorts. Perfect for the summer season, they give a casual and sporty vibe and can be worn as beachwear, or loungewear. Jumpsuits, on the other hand, consist of a blouse or shirt with attached trousers. They will give you a classy and chic vibe and make you look taller and slimmer.

Choice of style between jumpsuit and romper

Jumpsuits can not only be worn in the morning for brunches but also in the evening for parties or date nights. You can go for simple solid jumpsuits or more sophisticated ones made of silk or chiffon with ruffles, or drapes. Opt for a strapless, long sleeve, short sleeves, v-neck, or halter-neck romper in breathable or lightweight material for comfort this season.

Where to wear what?

Rompers are casual and cool and can be worn during road trips and weekend getaways, at pool parties, or while cruising. They are easy to pack and will not take up much space in your luggage. Jumpsuits, on the other hand, make for both formal and informal wear. You can wear it at your workplace and to a party.

How to accessorize a jumpsuit and a romper?

While a jumpsuit can also be worn during the winter thanks to its long length, a romper is suitable for summer since it is short. You can pair a romper with sneakers for a sporty look. If you want to look dressier, pair it with sandals or wedges. A jumpsuit looks best when paired with strappy heels or high-ankle boots.