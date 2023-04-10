Lifestyle

Planning a beach vacation? Give these outfit ideas a try

Written by Sneha Das Apr 10, 2023, 10:33 am 3 min read

These beach outfits are a wardrobe must-have

Packing clothes for vacation needs a lot of preparation and time. When it comes to a beach trip, you must want to pack a lot of cute summery dresses, sarongs, and shorts to nail your beach fashion look. It's important to carry clothes that work both for sun and sand and noon and night. Here are five beach outfits women must go shopping for.

A colorful printed pair of shorts with a crop top

One of the most comfortable and stylish beach wear, a pair of colorful, summery, and printed shorts can be paired with absolutely anything, be it a one-piece swimsuit or a loose-knit top. For a stylish look, pair your shorts with a cute sleeveless crop top in a pastel shade. Complete your look with flip-flops, tinted glasses, and a fringe tassel bag.

A bright floral maxi dress

A maxi dress is a must-have in your beach wear closet as they are stylish, comfy, and breezy and prevents tanning in the lower body. A floral-printed one will give you the perfect vacation vibe. You can wear it both in the daytime or for a candlelight dinner by the beach. Complete your look with a straw hat, single-strap flats, and a tote bag.

Bodysuit layered with a sarong

If you are not comfortable wearing a bikini, then go for a bodysuit that you can wear while swimming as well. They give a perfect shape to your body and accentuate your curves. Go for a dark blue or classy black colored bodysuit. Style the bodysuit with a bright-colored lightweight sarong, which gives extra coverage, and offers a fresh look.

A floral mini dress

You can never go wrong with an easy breezy floral short dress that is always in trend. This timeless and classic piece looks summery and reflects elegance, sophistication, and femininity. You can go for a bright color like yellow, or fuchsia. A white dress with multi-colored floral prints also looks cool. Pair your dress with minimal jewelry, flat sandals, and a fanny pack.

A white romper

White is the perfect color to wear at the beach as it's serene and summery and will set your vacation mood instantly. One of the most versatile pieces of clothing, rompers are not only easy to wear but are also super comfortable. Accessorize your white romper with gladiator flats, sunglasses, and big silver hoops. You can also opt for bright floral printed rompers.