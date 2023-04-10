Lifestyle

Beginner yoga: Props that can help you easily perform asanas

Use these props to improve your yoga performance

Yoga is an ancient but popular form of physical and mental health workout that involves performing certain asanas. These, although can be difficult at first, are simple to perform like a pro once you master them. Being a novice, you can always get assistance from some yoga props that can help you perform even the toughest of poses with much ease.

Yoga block

As a beginner, you may fail to stretch your body to the desired limits. That is when a yoga block can help you. A yoga block is used to help beginners stretch their body parts without any difficulty. Made with foam, wood, rubber, or cork, these blocks can support your arms, legs, back, hips, and head during asanas.

Yoga bolster

This prop does 'bolster' your yoga performance when used. A yoga bolster is a firm pillow available in rectangular (more common) or circular shapes that keep your body relaxed, stable, strengthened, supported, and softened while you perform certain asanas. Mostly used in restorative and prenatal yoga classes, it helps remove stress from the body and even prevents injuries.

Yoga strap

Finding it way too difficult to hold your legs from a distance? Well, you can easily do so with a yoga strap. A yoga strap can prevent you from stressing your body when you perform asanas that involve joining or touching your body parts without leaning or bending. It helps you stretch, extend your range of motion, and correct your body posture.

Yoga wedge

To increase your stability and relieve some strain from your joints, a yoga wedge can be of great help. It has been designed to help you propel to the advanced stages of the workout, where the entire weight of your body could only be on your palms or soles. It also saves you from putting too much pressure on your wrists.

Meditation pillow

Whether you are simply sitting and meditating or doing so while performing certain yoga asanas, a meditation pillow can help you waive off the discomfort of your back and hips. It is a cushion specially designed to help you sit with your spine straight and maintain a good posture throughout a yoga session. It is available in the shapes of squares or circles.