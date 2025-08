'We...apologize': Air India after cockroaches found on San Francisco-Mumbai flight  

Clean-up measures

Deep cleaning done during Kolkata stop

The airline said that during the scheduled fuel stop in Kolkata, ground crew carried out a deep cleaning of the aircraft. This was done to address the issue of cockroaches onboard. After this, the flight departed on time for its final destination in Mumbai. Air India also said it has launched a comprehensive investigation to find out how the cockroaches entered the aircraft and what measures can be taken to prevent such incidents in future.