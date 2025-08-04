'We...apologize': Air India after cockroaches found on San Francisco-Mumbai flight
Air India has apologized for an incident on its San Francisco-Mumbai flight, AI 180, after passengers reported seeing cockroaches mid-air. The airline said two passengers complained about "a few small cockroaches" during the journey. In response, the cabin crew moved the affected passengers to other seats in the same cabin, where they were comfortable thereafter.
The airline said that during the scheduled fuel stop in Kolkata, ground crew carried out a deep cleaning of the aircraft. This was done to address the issue of cockroaches onboard. After this, the flight departed on time for its final destination in Mumbai. Air India also said it has launched a comprehensive investigation to find out how the cockroaches entered the aircraft and what measures can be taken to prevent such incidents in future.
The airline said, "Despite our regular fumigation efforts, insects can sometimes enter an aircraft during ground operations." It sincerely apologized for any inconvenience caused to passengers. The incident comes at a time when Air India is already facing scrutiny over persistent operational challenges such as delays, service complaints, and maintenance issues.