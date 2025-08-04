'We...apologize': Air India after cockroaches found on San Francisco-Mumbai flight  

Clean-up measures

Deep cleaning done during Kolkata stop

The airline said that during the scheduled fuel stop in Kolkata, ground crew carried out a deep cleaning of the aircraft. This was done to address the issue of cockroaches onboard. After this, the flight departed on time for its final destination in Mumbai﻿. Air India also said it has launched a comprehensive investigation to find out how the cockroaches entered the aircraft and what measures can be taken to prevent such incidents in future.