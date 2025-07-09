Did fuel switch error cause Air India crash?   

Investigators are looking into whether fuel control switches of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner were moved intentionally or accidentally before the aircraft crashed. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, killing 241 people on board and several on the ground. Reuters, quoting sources familiar with the investigation, said a preliminary report is expected by Friday, with a focus on the position and movement of engine fuel switches based on flight data and cockpit voice recorders.

Switch function In-flight emergencies may require crew to manually restart engine Aviation industry publication The Air Current, which first reported the attention on the switches, said there is a likelihood that the fuel control switches were moved in the wrong way. The engine fuel control switches have two positions: run and cutoff. Normally, these are used on the ground to start or shut down engines. However, in-flight emergencies may require crew intervention to manually shut down or restart an engine.

Expert No indications of mechanical failure Switching from run to cutoff mid-air would stop fuel flow and immediately shut down the engine, resulting in a loss of thrust and power supply from electrical generators. Aviation safety expert John Cox said these switches are designed to be resistant to accidental movement, adding, it would be "very unlikely for...pilot to move these switches by accident." So far, no mechanical failure has been indicated in the investigation, and no bulletins have been issued to airlines operating the 787.

Accident aftermath 'Very unlikely for a pilot to move switches by accident' A preliminary report from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), leading the inquiry, is expected around July 11, nearly a month after the crash. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines, India, as a signatory, is required to file a preliminary report within 30 days of the crash. Initially, the AAIB was reluctant to allow UN involvement but later changed course, permitting an ICAO specialist to join as an observer.