Ahmedabad crash: India reviews safety, may ground Boeing 787 Dreamliners
What's the story
The Ministry of Civil Aviation is contemplating a safety review of India's fleet of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.
This comes after the tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 in Ahmedabad on Thursday, which killed 241 out of the 242 people on board along with 24 others.
As per NDTV Profit, the government is mulling the possibility of grounding all Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners as a precautionary move.
Precautionary measures
Decision will be taken after assessment of crash site
Initial investigations into safety concerns are underway.
The decision to ground Boeing Dreamliners will be taken after an assessment of the crash site by investigators from various organizations.
The safety reviews are being conducted by Tata Group-owned Air India, Boeing India, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), among other authorities.
Review process
Authorities likely to review maintenance practices
The authorities are also considering a thorough review of maintenance practices, with Air India—operating 34 Dreamliners, the largest fleet among Indian carriers—potentially facing increased scrutiny.
The airline uses its fleet of 787-8s for long-haul international routes to the UK, North America, and the Middle East.
It is expected to receive another Dreamliner by year-end.
International scrutiny
Global authorities likely to review Dreamliner's safety protocols
The deadly crash of the nearly 12-year-old Air India Boeing 787-8 is likely to prompt global authorities to review the Dreamliner's safety protocols.
This comes after a series of safety incidents involving its aircraft over recent years.
The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead a team of American investigators to India as part of the probe into this incident.
Ongoing investigations
FAA's investigation into safety concerns related to Boeing 787
The FAA is also investigating safety concerns related to the Boeing 787.
In May 2024, it announced that Boeing was "reinspecting all 787 airplanes still within the production system" and would assess those in service.
This came after whistleblower Sam Salehpour alleged that parts of the fuselage of the 787 Dreamliner were improperly fastened together, warning that the plane could come apart after long-term usage.
Company stance
'Inaccurate' claims, says Boeing
Boeing has dismissed Salehpour's claims as "inaccurate."
A company spokesman told The New York Times that his allegations "do not represent the comprehensive work Boeing has done to ensure the quality and long-term safety of the aircraft."
In March 2024, another whistleblower, John Barnett, was found dead from a suspected "self-inflicted" gunshot wound.
He had accused Boeing of installing substandard parts in Dreamliners to speed up production.