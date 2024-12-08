Summarize Simplifying... In short In Gujarat, a man named Rawal assaulted a bank manager over a tax deduction dispute, leading to police intervention.

Video: Gujarat man assaults bank manager over tax deduction

What's the story A video of a brawl at a Union Bank branch in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur has gone viral. The fight was between Jaiman Rawal, a customer who was apparently miffed with increased tax deductions on his fixed deposit, per reports. In the 43-second clip, Rawal and the bank manager are seen grabbing each other by the collar before Rawal slaps the bank employee on the head.

Despite attempts to mediate the situation, Rawal kept arguing and attacked another bank employee. A woman in the background is heard urging her colleague Shubham to "let it go," while an elderly woman accompanying Rawal tries to separate them and even slaps Rawal in an effort to stop him. The Vastrapur police have registered a case and are currently investigating this incident.

In a similar incident at a Canara Bank branch in Patna's Gandhi Maidan area, a woman manager was harassed over a CIBIL score, according to NDTV. A video shows a man confronting her aggressively, pointing his finger at her. He then snatches her phone and throws it on the ground, accusing her of trying to embarrass him by recording. The man then threatens her, saying, "No one will support you. Fix my CIBIL score." Police are also investigating this case.