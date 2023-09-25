Bihar: Dalit woman stripped, urinated upon over Rs. 1,500 loan

A Dalit woman in Bihar's Patna district was allegedly stripped, beaten, and urinated upon by a moneylender and his associates after she reported his unjust demands to the police, PTI reported. The Bihar Police said she and her husband had already repaid the Rs. 1,500 loan taken from lender Pramod Singh along with interest but he continued to harass the couple. The accused and his son Anshu Singh are currently absconding, and a manhunt is reportedly underway to apprehend them.

Victim reports harassment to police

The victim's husband had borrowed Rs. 1,500 from Pramod a few months back but had repaid the debt with interest, per NDTV. However, Pramod reportedly continued to demand more interest, which the couple refused to pay. He then allegedly threatened the woman over the phone, saying they would parade her naked in the village if she didn't comply. The victim then reported his threats to the police, prompting an inquiry that angered him and his associates.

Survivor's statement reveals horrific ordeal

The victim alleged that Pramod and his men forcefully took her to some isolated location on Saturday night when the accused asked his son Anshu to urinate in her mouth, which he did. Then, the father-son duo and five other men reportedly thrashed her with sticks and stripped her naked. She said she somehow managed to escape and return home after the assault and reported the incident to the police, who filed a case and started the investigation.

Manhunt for absconding accused begins

Senior Superintendent of Police (Patna) Rajeev Mishra reportedly confirmed that a case has been registered, and a search operation has been launched to arrest the absconding persons. Five police teams have been formed for the manhunt, he said. Meanwhile, the victim is currently receiving treatment in a hospital as she suffered serious head injuries. She has also provided a statement to the police detailing the horrific ordeal.

Similar attacks against Dalits in MP, UP

In a similar incident, a Dalit man was reportedly beaten to death by a mob, and his mother was stripped in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh in August. This happened after they refused to withdraw a sexual harassment case filed by his sister in 2019. Separately, a Dalit man was publicly beaten up with slippers for allegedly denying free chicken to the accused in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur on August 13, India Today reported.

