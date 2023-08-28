Dalit man killed, mother stripped over sister's assault case

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 28, 2023

Dalit man beaten to death, mother stripped in MP's Sagar

A Dalit man was reportedly beaten to death by a mob and his mother was stripped in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh after they refused to withdraw a sexual harassment case filed by the victim's sister in 2019. According to the news outlet The Indian Express, the attack on the Dalit family took place on Thursday night in the district's Barodia Naungar village.

Know about vicitim and prime accused in case

It is learned that the main accused, Vikram Singh, stormed into the house of victim Nitin Ahirwar with a group of men and tried to intimidate him into withdrawing the complaint filed by the victim's sister against Singh and his kin for allegedly harassing her. When the 20-year-old victim refused to take back the case, they attacked him with sticks and rods. Per reports, the sister was beaten up too.

They thrashed Ahirwar a lot: Victim's mother

When the victim's mother allegedly tried to rescue him, the attackers stripped her and thrashed her too. "They thrashed him (Ahirwar) a lot. He couldn't survive. I was stripped. Then the cops arrived, and I was handed a towel. I stood there in a towel until they got me a saree," Ahirwar's mother told NDTV. "None of the household items are left intact," she added.

Police register murder case against attackers

Speaking to India Today, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Uike confirmed that nine accused have been arrested and a murder case has been registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307. "After the death of the victim at the hospital, Section 302 and the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act were also applied," he added, while stating that some of the accused are still at large.

Victim's sister reveals attackers threatened to rape her

The victim's sister, recounting the attack, said, "I pleaded with them (the attackers) to leave them (her mother and brother)." "However, they threatened to rape me. I ran into a jungle and called the police for help," she added. As per NDTV, Ahirwar's family performed his last rites after receiving assurances from the district collector of assistance under government schemes and being informed about the arrests.

Political leaders condemn attack, criticize MP government

The incident has sparked outrage, with political leaders condemning the attack and calling out the state government's failure to curb such attacks against marginalized communities. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the incident and attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over it. "BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has the highest rate of crimes against Dalits, three times the national average," he tweeted on Sunday.

Check out Kharge's post on X here

Chandra Shekhar Aazad demands strict action

Bhim Army supremo Chandra Shekhar Aazad also called out Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the attack and alleged, "Atrocities on the Bahujans have crossed the extreme under your rule!" "We demand strict action against casteist goons! Soon I will come to meet the victim's family," he wrote in a long post on X (formerly Twitter).

