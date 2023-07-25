High alert in 6 states amid heavy rainfall forecast

India

High alert in 6 states amid heavy rainfall forecast

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 25, 2023 | 11:18 am 3 min read

High alert has been issued in 6 states amid heavy rainfall forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in six states and a union territory till Wednesday. These include Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains lashed parts of Noida, UP, Delhi, and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday, with the IMD forecasting moderate rains to continue throughout the day in Delhi-NCR.

Red, orange alerts in these states till Wednesday

Heavy to very heavy rainfall will persist over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Wednesday, followed by a gradual decrease, per the IMD. It said another strong monsoon is expected to hit the country on Tuesday. As a result, it issued a red alert and an orange alert with moderate to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan till Wednesday.

Extreme weather warnings in Southern, Northeastern states

The met department has also issued extreme weather warnings across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Goa, and Kerala amid heavy rainfall. Several Southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka, are expecting mild to moderate rainfall this week. Heavy rains are also expected across Northeast India for the next two days, including regions of Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Nagaland.

Cyclonic circulation to bring 'intense rains' in Odisha

Furthermore, the IMD predicted "intense rainfall" in Odisha beginning Tuesday as a result of the emergence of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The official bulletin predicts seven to 20cm of rain in various coastal regions of the state. The cyclone will also most likely strike the coastline of North Andhra Pradesh, bringing rain and storm with it.

Weather warnings issued by IMD on Twitter

Schools, colleges closed in four Kerala districts after thunderstorm alert

In Kerala, a vacation has been declared for all schools and colleges in four districts due to the forecast of severe thundershowers until Wednesday. The districts affected by this order include Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Malappuram. Per the government, the move has been taken to guarantee the safety and well-being of students and employees amid the anticipated heavy rain.

Yamuna still overflows in Delhi, hot weather peaks power demand

Whereas in Delhi, the Yamuna River continues to overflow, with the current water level at 205.45m. Meanwhile, the hot and humid weather in the national capital increased the city's peak electricity consumption to 7,398 MW on Friday afternoon—the highest so far this year—per the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), Delhi. Last year, the highest peak power demand was recorded at 7,601 MW in June.

Share this timeline